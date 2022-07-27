Police on St. Croix are investigating after three men were shot and killed Tuesday night in the vicinity of a liquor-smoke shop across the street from a La Grande Princesse gas station.
As of Daily News press time this morning police had not yet released the names of the victims, identified only as three men, pending notification of next of kin.
Glen Dratte, V.I. Police Department communications director, said that a press briefing is scheduled for 11 a.m. today on the incident.
Based on preliminary information from police, the 911 Emergency Call Center was contacted at 9:10 p.m. about the “discharging of shots” on Northside Road. Responding officers initially discovered two victims, who Emergency Medical Technicians said were found dead on arrival. Nearly 45 minutes later, police discovered a third body.
Dratte told The Daily News that the first two bodies were found near each other and at 9:52 p.m. another victim was found.
“It has just been confirmed — there were three victims in total. All three are deceased,” he said after 10 p.m.
Details were still sketchy nearly three hours after the shooting was reported. Residents in La Grande Princesse and nearby Princesse Hill reported hearing a barrage of shots and loud speeding vehicles, but Dratte declined to speculate that the incident was a drive-by.
The killings are the 18th, 19th and 20th on St. Croix this year, bringing the V.I. death toll to 28. Of that total, police have classified five as vehicular homicides.
The last homicide occurred nine days ago on St. Croix when 43-year-old Randy A. Lockhart was shot and killed near Frontline Bar and Grill in Estate Calquohoun. Lockhart’s killing remains unsolved.
Police urge anyone with information on Tuesday night’s homicides or any other killings in the territory to call 911 or the anonymous tip line Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.