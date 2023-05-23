Police are charging a St. Croix man with first-degree burglary following a break-in late Friday night in the Mount Pleasant area.
According to documents filed with the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands, a woman contacted the 911 Emergency Call Center at 11:31 p.m. and alleged that someone had crawled through her daughter’s bathroom window. An officer who responded to the call arrived to find the window open, a window screen on the ground and a ladder perched against the wall beneath the window.
The caller’s daughter identified the intruder as Rohan Watson Jr. Watson initially refused to exit the house before leaving through a side door. Observing no injuries, the detective advised Watson to leave and that the matter would continue to be investigated.
Police took Watson into custody the following morning, according to the probable cause fact sheet filed with the court. An advice-of-rights hearing was scheduled for Monday.
In a separate incident, police are charging another St. Croix man with third-degree assault, false imprisonment and disturbing the peace in connection with an incident on Friday evening.
According to court documents, the 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to the Aureo Diaz apartment complex following a report of a fight. After arriving and taking statements from witnesses, officers obtained permission to breach the door of an apartment, which a man had begun to barricade using screws and a power drill.
Police took the man, who they identified as Charles Vanterpool, into custody and transported him to the Wilbur H. Francis Command to make a video statement. Vanterpool was charged and taken to the John A. Bell Correctional Facility ahead of his advice-of-rights hearing.