Police on St. Croix said that a 22-year-old man who forced a woman into a cistern and held her against her will has been arrested on domestic violence-related charges.
Marc Anthony Hosien was arrested shortly after the incident Tuesday night.
According to a news release from Police spokesperson Kishma Chichester, around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, a woman walked into Wilbur H. Francis Command and filed a complaint against Hosien. She told police that Hosien “physically assaulted her, and forced her against her will into a cistern where he kept her for a significant amount of time.”
Hosien was later picked up and read his rights. He declined to provide a statement, Chichester said in the news release.
He was subsequently arrested and charged with false imprisonment-domestic violence and other domestic violence-related charges.
No bail was set and Hosein was remanded to jail pending a court hearing.