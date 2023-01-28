ST. THOMAS — A 27-year-old St. Thomas man is facing domestic violence-related assault charges after a woman accused him of assaulting her in her home.
Miguel Jno-Baptiste was placed under arrest around 12:31 a.m. Friday, after he was identified by the victim, V.I. police said in a released statement.
The woman told police that Jno-Baptiste came to her home and began “blaming her for an auto accident that he got into at about 7:00 a.m.” on Friday.
“The victim said that Mr. Jno-Baptiste began to strike her in the head and about her body and left the residence. She said that he came back and when she tried to speak to him, he struck her in the head and began to strangle her,” police said in the statement.
Jno-Baptiste was charged with second-degree assault, simple assault and disturbance of the peace — all domestic violence related.
No bail was set for Jno-Baptiste as per domestic violence statutes, and he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending a court hearing.