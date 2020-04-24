Police are investigating an attempted robbery in Smith Bay that occurred just after noon on Wednesday.
According to Toby Derima, spokesperson for the V.I. Police Department, the 911 Emergency Call Center was contacted at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a robbery at Baly’s Hemp World VI.
The victim told responding officers that two armed men attempted to rob him as he was opening the business for the day. The victim said that a physical altercation ensued between him and the suspects, who subsequently fled the area in an eastward direction.
Derima said the victim sustained minor injuries in the incident but did not require medical treatment.
The investigation is ongoing and police urge anyone with information about the incident to call 911, VIPD’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 or the anonymous tip line Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.