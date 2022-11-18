A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a non-fatal stabbing last month in the Water Gut area on St. Croix.
V.I. Police Communications Director Glen Dratte said late Thursday night that Lafayette Artis turned himself in to police earlier that day.
The arrest came hours after police released a wanted poster seeking the public’s help in locating him.
Artis turned himself in to police around 6:40 p.m. and following his arrest, bail was set at $100,000. Unable to post bail, Artis was remanded into custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending a court hearing.
Police urge anyone with knowledge of the stabbing to call 911 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.