ST. THOMAS — V.I. Police on St. Thomas are investigating after a man told police that he was shot in the chest while patronizing an establishment in Hospital Ground.
According to a V.I. Police statement, the man drove himself home, but later was taken to Schneider Hospital for treatment, which reported the gunshot victim in accordance with V.I. law.
Officers from the department’s Patrol and Criminal Investigation divisions “responded to a gunshot victim at Schneider Regional Medical Center” around 9 p.m. Saturday.
“Upon arrival, contact was made with the victim who stated he was in the area of Hospital Ground enjoying himself. The victim stated while enjoying a drink or two, a male walked up to him and fired a shot which struck him in the chest.”
“The victim got in his vehicle and drove home. Shortly after, the victim was transported via private vehicle to the hospital. The victim had to be hospitalized for his injuries,” the release stated.
The investigation is ongoing and police urged anyone with information about the incident to call 911, Detective Brian Bedminster at (340) 774-2211 ext. 5573 or the anonymous tip line Crime Stoppers USVI at 1 (800) 222-8477.