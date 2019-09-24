Police officer Gregory Bennerson and Dr. Celvin G. Walwyn, deputy commissioner of the V.I. Police Department were guest speakers recently at the Ebenezer Methodist Church in Estate Richmond, St. Croix, to address concerns about crime, build trust and create real change in the territory through collaborative efforts with the faith base community.
The congregation expressed their concern with the issue of crime in the territory, especially in the Christiansted area near their church. Officer Bennerson were able to address the congregation about crime plaguing the community, safety of families, neighbors and outreach programs.
One major concern of members of the church was that their identity was not anonymous when they called 911 or Crime Stoppers. Walwyn explained that a call to 911 is answered by a local operator. However, when one calls Crime Stoppers, the phone is answered outside the Virgin Islands and the person answering cannot see the caller’s name or phone number. It is totally anonymous. It is for that reason the operator will issue the caller a reference number.
The police officials also said that no names requested of the caller. Crime Stoppers VI can be reached at 1-800-422-TIPS (8477). A cash reward is given if the call leads to an arrest.
The Rev. Dr. Lewis officiated at the event.
