V.I. Police announced Friday the launch of the first phase of its Body-Worn Camera Program. According to a released statement, the program will equip patrol officers with BWCs, commonly called “bodycams” or body cameras for law enforcement operations, and will permit officers to record enforcement and investigate encounters between the police and the public.
“These cameras will provide an objective record of encounters, simplify review of events by supervisors, and improve accountability,” the release stated.
Police Commissioner Ray Martinez said “keeping our territory safe is a top priority for the VIPD” but this must also come with accountability and transparency.
“Law enforcement is at its most effective when there is accountability and trust between our department and the community,” Martinez said. “I am confident that the launch of this program will promote trust, transparency, and confidence, not only with the community we serve and protect, but also among our law enforcement partners who work alongside our officers.
According to the statement, the goal of the V.I. Police’s BWC Program is to “modernize local policing for officers and citizens alike and will be mutually beneficial in protecting our officers and the members we serve in this community.”
Deputy Commissioner John Marsh, who acknowledged that on occasion the use of force may occur during law enforcement encounters, said the body cameras will help both citizens and officers.
“We are committed to ensuring transparency and accountability with the implementation of the Body-Worn Cameras,” he said. “The implementation of the body worn cameras will aid in the investigation of uses of force and alleged misconduct to bring them to a timely conclusion.”