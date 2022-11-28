ST. THOMAS — Police are investigating a reported drowning that occurred on Thanksgiving Day.
The deceased was identified as Courtney Nelthropp, 81. A precise cause of death is unknown at this time, pending an autopsy, police said.
According to a statement released on Sunday, about 11:12 a.m. on Thursday the 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to a possible drowning at Frenchman’s Cove beach on St. Thomas .
”Upon the unit’s arrival, they met with Emergency Medical Technicians who were in the process of transporting a male to the Schneider Regional Medical Center. Shortly after arriving at the hospital, the male was pronounced deceased,” the released stated.
Police said that a preliminary investigation revealed that the man, who was visiting St. Thomas with his wife, went swimming at the Frenchman’s Cove. “Soon thereafter, the male called out for help; his wife was able to pull him ashore and perform CPR until the Emergency Medical Technicians arrived,” the release stated.