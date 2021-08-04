Police on St. Croix are investigating four armed robberies that occurred over the weekend.
According to V.I. Police spokesperson, Toby Derima, all of the incidents occurred Saturday in White Bay, Kingshill Cemetery, North Shore Road and LaValle area.
White Bay
Derima said that at 2:26 p.m., the 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to a home in White Bay to investigate the first reported robbery.
“The female victim reported that as she was leaving her residence, an armed, slim Black male — wearing a dark, face covering, a red shirt, and a black hat — approached her, ordering her out of her white 2005 Toyota Camry,” Derima said. “The victim complied, and the suspect left the area in the victim’s vehicle.
Kingshill
At 5:38 p.m., a caller reported an attempted robbery at the Kingshill Cemetery. Police were told that the suspects drove up in a white car and tried unsuccessfully to rob the victim.
La Valle
At 6:10 p.m., the 911 Emergency Call Center received a call about a robbery that occurred at 4 p.m. in Estate La Vallee.
“The male victim reported that the suspects drove up in a white four-door sedan and robbed him of his motor scooter and his backpack,” Derima said.
“The suspects were described as 5 feet and 5 feet 10 inches tall, and speaking with a local accent, wearing dark clothing — shorts, socks, slippers — and their faces covered.”
Northshore Road
At 6:28 p.m., two victims visited the Ancilmo Marshall Command police station in Christiansted to report that they were robbed at 4:30 p.m. on Northshore Road.
“They reported that two Black males exited a white four-door vehicle, pointed guns at them and demanded their valuables,” Derima said. “After the victims handed over their mobile phones, the suspects fled the area in their gray 2018 Jeep Wrangler rental.”
Derima said that shortly after, officers recognized a white four-door Toyota Camry and a motor scooter being operated at a high rate of speed in Estate Morningstar. The officers followed the vehicles to Harbor View Apartments where two black males were seen exiting the vehicle.
“Officers lost sight of the suspects, but a check of the vehicle found that it was the vehicle stolen from the female victim in White Bay, and the same vehicle used in the other robberies,” Derima said.
The officers searched the surrounding area and found the gray Jeep Wrangler, which was stolen earlier from the nearby Carib Villas Apartments parking lot.
No arrests were made and the investigation into the robberies is ongoing. Derima urged anyone with information to call 911, the Crime TipLine at 340-778-4950, or the anonymous tip line Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-TIPS.