ST. THOMAS — A St. Thomas man, age unknown, was injured in a non-fatal shooting over the weekend, V.I. Police said via statement on Tuesday.
The man, who police said was shot at his Mafolie home, sustained a gunshot wound to the upper body and remains at the hospital in stable condition.
The case began around 10 p.m, Saturday when officers from the Richard Callwood Command were dispatched to Schneider Hospital, after police were notified, by law, of a gunshot victim who had arrived via private vehicle.
“Further investigation revealed that an African American male had been shot by unknown suspect(s) while he was at his residence on Mafolie Road,” the release stated.
No other details were available, and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.
Police urge anyone with information regarding the incident to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 ext. 5576/5572 or Crimestoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.