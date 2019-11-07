St. Croix
Charged: Possession of ammunition
Police arrested Jose Herrera, 31, of an unknown address, and Almando Mercado-Cedeno, 26, of Profit Hill at 1:48 a.m. Oct. 27 and charged both with possession of ammunition.
Bail was set at $10,000 each.
Charged: Assault
Police arrested Mirla Santos, 37, of no fixed address at 11:01 a.m. on Oct. 27 and charged her with third-degree assault. According to the police arrest log, Santos was arrested for assaulting a female with a glass bottle, causing injuries.
Bail was set at $25,000.
Charged: Second-degree assault, domestic violence
Police arrested Jose Ramirez-Zayas, 33, of Peter’s Rest at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 28 and charged him with second-degree assault, domestic violence. According to police, he was arrested on suspicion of choking a woman and breaking and entering into her apartment.
No bail was set per the territory’s domestic violence statute.
Charged: Driving under the influence
Police arrested Jason Paul, 34, of an unknown address at 1:30 a.m. Oct. 29 and charged him with driving under the influence.
Bail was set at $1,000.
Charged: Driving under the influence, negligent driving
Police arrested Lamont Beard, 35, of Cotton Valley at 1:30 a.m. Oct. 30 and charged him with driving under the influence, negligent driving. According to police, Beard was driving under the influence when he lost control of his vehicle and collided with a V.I. Port Authority vehicle.
Bail was set at $1,000.
Charged: Unlawful sexual contact
Police arrested Terrance Vidale, 34, of Estate Glynn at 2:39 p.m. Oct. 30 and charged him with unlawful sexual contact.
Bail was set at $100,000.
Charged: Embezzlement
Police arrested Dawn Aley-Lutek, 37, of Olivet Lusby, Md., at 2:39 p.m. Oct. 30 and charged her with embezzlement.
Bail was set at $35,000.
Charged: Unauthorized possession of a firearm
Police arrested Jose Irizarry-Rodriguez, 44, of Buffalo, N.Y., at 10:45 a.m. Oct. 31 and charged him with unauthorized possession of a firearm. According to police, he was arrested after pointing a gun at an adult male.
Bail was set at $25,000.
Charged: Driving under the influence, negligent driving
Police arrested Gunnel Butcher, 40, of Work and Rest at 10:39 p.m. Oct. 31 and charged him with driving under the influence, negligent driving. According to police, he caused an accident while under the influence.
Bail was set at $1,000.
Charged: Possession with intent to distribute
Police arrested Jamal Jett, 28, of no fixed address at 10:57 p.m. Oct. 31 and charged him with possession with intent to distribute. According to police, he was arrested on charges of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and crack cocaine.
Bail was set at $10,000.
Charged: Simple assault and battery, domestic violence
Police arrested Lauren Crispin, 27, of Estate Sion Farm at 2:45 p.m. on Nov. 1 and charged her with simple assault and battery, domestic violence. According to police, she was arrested on suspicion of striking a male with a closed fist in the presence of a police officer.
No bail was set per the territory’s domestic violence statute.
Charged: Destruction of property, domestic violence
Police arrested Rasheed Rawlins, 22, of Estate Campo Rico at 4:20 p.m. on Nov. 1 and charged him with destruction of property, domestic violence.
According to police, he was arrested on suspicion of jumping on a female’s car and causing visible damage and dents to the hood and trunk.
No bail was set per the territory’s domestic violence statute.
