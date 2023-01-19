Police on Wednesday announced the arrest of 22-year-old Aneudy Guerero, charging him with aiding and abetting another man in Sunday’s shooting death of Marcos Antonio Benjamin Guerrero near Market Square.
V.I. Police spokesperson Kishma Chichester said when asked that the two men, with similarly spelled surnames, are not related.
“Investigation revealed that Aneudy Guerero, aided and abetted Luis Manuel Mota Rivas, who shot Mr. Marcos Guerrero multiple times, as Mr. Guerrero sat in his vehicle, after exiting a bar and restaurant in the downtown area,” Chichester said in a prepared statement announcing the arrest.
Rivas, 30, was arrested at 2 p.m. on Monday.
Police have said that the shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, after a concerned citizen called 911 to report a man shot near Market Square.
Responding officers found the victim Guerrero, a native of the Dominican Republic, “who appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds,” police said at the time. Emergency medical technicians were also on the scene and attempted to render life saving measures prior to Guerrero being taken via ambulance to Schneider Hospital, where he succumbed from his injuries.
In Wednesday’ statement, Chichester said that “Mr. Guerero was charged with first degree assault, third degree assault, use of a dangerous weapon during the commission of a crime of violence, aiding & abetting, misprison of a felony, and accessory after the fact.
“No bail was set for Mr. Guerero as he awaits advice-of-rights” she said.
Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to call 911, the VIPD’s Criminal Investigation’s Major Crimes Unit at (340)642-8449 or the anonymous tip line Crime Stoppers USVI at 1(800)-222-8477.