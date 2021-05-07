ST. THOMAS — Police are seeking the community’s help in locating a 76-year-old man who was last seen “approximately one year ago in Emancipation Garden,” according to Police Department spokesperson Toby Derima.
In a statement issued Thursday evening, Derima identified the misng man as Warren A. Thomas. He is described as Black male, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and about 130 pounds. Thomas has a light brown complexion, brown eyes and both his hair and beard are gray, according to Derima.
He said that in addition to Emancipation Garden, Thomas was known to frequent the bus stop outside the VITEMA headquarters near King Airport.
Police urge anyone with information about the whereabouts of Thomas to call 911 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211.
Derima could not immediately be reached following the release of the statement on precisely when Thomas was first reported missing.