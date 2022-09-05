ST. THOMAS — Authorities are seeking the community’s help in locating a man reported missing late last week.
V.I. Police Glen Dratte issued a statement on Friday after the girlfriend of Moses Sorhaindo reported him missing about 6 p.m. that day, after not seeing or hearing from him for about two weeks.
Dratte told The Daily News on Sunday that Sorhaindo, 44, is still missing.
Sorhaindo, a native of Dominica, is described as a black male with a light complexion and scarring on his face. He is slim built, about 6 feet in height, has a mustache and goatee and wears his hair in a low hair cut, the release stated.
According Dratte the woman reported that she had neither seen nor heard from Sorhaindo since Aug. 20.
“She stated that the last place she saw or spoke to Mr. Sorhaindo was around the Oswald Harris Court Housing Community, Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas,” the release stated.
Police urgred anyone with information about the whereabouts of Sorhaindo to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau Major Crimes Division at 340-642-8449 or the anonymous tip line Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.