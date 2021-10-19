Police on St. Croix are seeking the community’s assistance in locating Johnny E. Caines.
Caines, 65, was last seen on Friday. According to Police, he frequents the Louis E. Brown Villas in Estate Paradise. He is described as a Black male, with a dark complexion, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs 230 pounds. He wears his black and grey hair in a low haircut. Police urge anyone with information on Caines, or know of his whereabouts, to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-778-2211, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800- 222-2477.