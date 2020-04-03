The V.I. Port Authority’s governing board held an unannounced special meeting Tuesday and voted on several matters outside the public’s view.
Authority spokeswoman Monifa Brathwaite said the teleconferenced meeting was not open to the press because of technical difficulties, but future meetings would be announced in advance so media could participate.
A transcript of the meeting has not yet been made public, but Brathwaite provided a summary of three actions taken by the board.
Board members voted to approve the renewal of the Port Authority’s property insurance with limits up to $60 million and terrorism coverage of up to $1 million. The total premium cost of $5,304,232 will be funded via the authority’s operating budget for fiscal years 2020 and 2021.
The board also authorized Executive Director Carlton Dowe to temporarily waive late charges and other financial fees for tenants, “in consideration of economic hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic,” according to the summary.
The authority’s tenants include vendors at the Crown Bay cruise ship port, which will remain closed as long as the cruise ship industry is shut down to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
According to Brathwaite, the board also authorized Dowe to temporarily grant deferment of rental payments at his discretion.
The governing board also voted to award a contract to TMZ General Maintenance and Construction for an amount not to exceed $94,305.75 for repairs and improvements to the Edward W. Blyden IV Marine Terminal on St. Thomas. The terminal is also closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which Brathwaite said will allow for expedited work on the facility. The project is funded through the authority’s 2020 capital projects budget.
