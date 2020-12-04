The V.I. Water and Power Authority has announced that a waterline installation scheduled for Sunday at Five Corners Plaza in La Grande Princesse will result in potable water service interruption to several areas of St. Croix. Work is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. and continue throughout the day.
While work is underway, customers in the following areas will experience either reduced water pressure or a loss of water service: Concordia East, Golden Rock, Harborview, Mount Pellier East, Estate St. John, Pelican Cove, Princess Manor Apartments, Carib Villas Apartments, St. Croix by the Sea Condos, Grenada del Mar Condos, Nature’s Conservancy at Princess Beaches, Upper and Lower La Grande Princesse and Cruzan Princess condos.
Motorists traversing the work area along Northside Road are urged to observe caution for the safety of crews, pedestrians and other motorists. They should also follow the directions of flaggers who will be on site to assist with traffic flow and control.