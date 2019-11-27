Recently, when reaching for a big fat turkey in anticipation of Thanksgiving Day, I was stopped by a lady with a warning. She said three words: “Be careful. WAPA.”
I realized then and there the extra fear that Virgin Islanders carry each day, in regard to our dismal power problems.
Those without generators are afraid to purchase food too far in advance because they know that a long outage can ruin their investment.
The worry that another power failure will hit taints our everyday life, and is present in all we plan and do. We live with the unknown, whether our holiday meals may be spoiled or delayed because we can’t roast a turkey or boil a pot of potatoes.
We live with appliances being ruined and business being stopped dead in their tracks.
The stress and unhappiness over power unreliability is building in our community, with WAPA being a source of discussion soon after a good morning greeting.
This whole way of WAPA life is getting old.
Having been advised by WAPA officials that there are more outages to come, one Thanksgiving prayer is being said in advance.
May we all make it through our Thanksgiving Day without a power failure.
— Maria Ferreras is a longtime St. Thomas resident and community volunteer. She can be reached at maria@dailynews.vi.
Commented