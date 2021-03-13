Recycling is not a new concept, idea or industry. The technology that goes into the industry now has become very advanced but is still problematic. There are environmental hazards and logistical complications. The undeniable truth, however, is that we have to find better ways to deal with the waste we produce, either by recycling it, reducing it or reusing it.
In reading up on the current state of recycling in the Virgin Islands and on other Caribbean islands, the most heartening thing I found was that this is not a new discussion. There are many detailed and actionable studies that have been conducted on the subject. There have been discussions in the halls of government about the urgency of the situation. There are companies that are trying to create profitable businesses to handle the problem. There are nonprofits doing the grassroots work of educating the public and enlisting the help of volunteers to find viable solutions.
We aren’t trying to reinvent the wheel or create a never-before-seen system. At the base of this conversation is that we are asking everyone to just put a little more effort and take a little more care with protecting our home. Not just our island. Not just our country. Our planet. We may not know how we are going to do it, but we all have a why.
Y’all know how much my family loves to snorkel. When we are snorkeling, one of the things that I enjoy is the feeling of inclusion, being connected to and a part of all the things that are. I feel this deep responsibility to move through the water with care and respect for the creatures who live there. I don’t want to disturb it for them. I also feel deeply how what happens in their world affects what happens in mine.
This isn’t something that I only feel in the water, however. I’ve gone on many hikes around the islands. I’ve walked down main roads and side paths and over rocky dry guts and up mountainsides. I’ve seen the islands from on high and looked out across wide open spaces. I’ve felt the joy of a surprising find of an interesting plant or a chance encounter with an animal inhabitant. It makes me realize how vibrant and diverse and symbiotic life above sea is. It connects you to the choices you make in a direct way that is tangible through all your senses. You know when something is out of balance and you feel it as you try to navigate your day.
So I was glad to find out that there are those out there fighting this fight, trying to solve the problem and create generational policies that will sustain us. I’m also proud of the steps that we have already taken that some places stateside are still debating. So-called fringe ideas like aquaponics and hydroponics are being taken seriously here. We have already discussed our traditional habits of composting and reusing vegetative waste. We have also been proactive on changing practices like banning plastic bags, single use straws and reducing the use of Styrofoam and non-degradable packaging. We have also had serious discussions in the Senate about why we aren’t doing more to provide recycling options through the government’s waste management department. Several senators in the last five to 10 years have tried to institute legislation and regulations to create more space for the recycling industry. So we aren’t starting from nothing. We have ideas, access to information, support from government, willingness from the private sector and the public. We just have to put that all together in a way that will bring about lasting, habitual change.
V.I. Recycling Partnership, Island Green Living Association and Caribbean Green Technology Center of the University of the Virgin Islands are some organizations that are working around the ideas that drive all of us who care about the health of our home. Things like sustainability, resilience, energy independence, conservation and management are industry buzzwords but are also the basis for building anything going forward toward a more self-sufficient. As much as we want to depend on the government or corporations or nonprofits, as with all things, the real power is with the people.
We have to be the ones to demand change and to be willing to change. We have to recognize our power. People want to come to us, so we have to demand that they come correct. If you want to have your business or resort here, clean up after yourself. If you want the advantages our territory has to offer, recognize our infrastructure is a part of the national infrastructure. If you want to live here, you have an obligation to treat these islands as your home and respect it. We also have to recognize that we can’t solve this problem on our own. Ultimately, it will take partnerships with other islands, innovative thinking, new perspectives and personal responsibility.
We know our why. Now we have to get aggressive about our how.
— Mariel Blake is a Daily News columnist. She can be reached at warriorgriotspeaks@gmail.com.