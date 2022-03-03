Twenty-four young V.I. models will be strutting the catwalk Saturday and Sunday during the 10th anniversary Kids ROCK Fashion Weekend on St. Croix, a fundraiser production by JG Management.
Kids ROCK started as a one-day fashion show event to help V.I. youths feel good about themselves and bolster their self-esteem regardless of size or ethnicity.
“The confidence I see on stage and afterwards makes it all worth it,” said Jason Gardener, owner of JG Management, which offers training, development and placement for models, actors and other talent worldwide. Gardener is assisted by back stage production assistant Charisma Rogers, Florence March, president of the parents’ team, Janice Sutton, who handles the children backstage, and clothes handler Asa Victor.
In 2016, the event was expanded to become Kids ROCK Weekend, adding the Pink and Blue Party the night before the big fashion show. According to Gardener, the Pink and Blue Party is a night for the models to dress in their best pink and blue fashions, walk the pink and blue carpet, take pictures, participate in a fashion show and more.
Twenty girls and four boys will model in Sunday’s fashion show. The first half of the show will feature fashions by Kmart, Rainbow Kids and Guava Berry Kids Clothing, personally styled by Styled by Jason Gardener. The second half of the show will be based on the theme “A Diamond Ball Reimagined: A Royal Scandal,” inspired by the period costumes on the hit Netflix show “Bridgerton.”
Four models will receive the iROCK award, based on excellence in school, participation in at least three Kids ROCK fashion events, their performance on stage and pursuing their career. This year’s winners are Tyana Hassell, Maleigha Bannis, Alea’Jah Creque, Rzyra Benbow.
During the show, the contestants for this year’s V.I. Model of the Year competition will be presented: Meveah Serrol, Shawn Celestin, Maleigha Bannis and Sahara Bryan in the Children’s Division, Jyla Ruiz and Goldyn Robinson in the Commercial Division and Jordyn Robinson and Abbie Leung-Massicott in the Fashion Division.
The Blue and Pink Party will be held Saturday at 6 p.m. at the JG Management Studio in Mount Pleasant. Tickets are $15, available at the studio or Urban Threadz in Sunny Isles. The Sunday show will be held at 3 p.m. at the Alfredo Andrews Elementary School. Tickets are $20 in advance. For both events, attendees must be vaccinated or show a negative COVID test.