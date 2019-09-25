Calories that don’t count:
• The evened-off corner of an uneven piece of cake or loaf of bread
• An after-dinner mint
• Anything sugar-free, even if it is loaded with other fattening ingredients
• Anything fat-free, even if it is loaded with sugar
• Cake crumbs
• Bread crumbs
• Cookie crumbs
• Pie crumbs
• Basically, any crumbs
• Anything eaten after your regular bedtime
• Any treat you share with your dog
• Any treat you would share with your dog, if you had one
• The entire first meal after you weigh yourself and are surprised to see that you have lost weight
• Your children’s leftover food, because you’re helping to fight the problem of food waste
• A lone french fry in the bottom of the bag
• Anything you eat in a car that isn’t fast food
• Anything you drink to replenish yourself after exercising
• Also, maybe a post-exercise cookie
• Raw vegetables, even when dipped in ranch dressing
• Ice cream eaten in your car outside the gym
• Any treat purchased at a coffee shop if you stopped in really intending to only have the coffee
• Unless the coffee drink ends in “-iato” or “-uccino”
• Any food stolen off your spouse’s or significant other’s plate
• If you can’t remember how many drinks you’ve had, the drinks that you can’t remember
• Food eaten after a breakup
• Anything eaten while reading
• Popcorn at the movies
• Food eaten at grandma’s house
• Food on your birthday
• Food on your spouse’s birthday
• Food on your kids’ birthday
• Food on your dog’s birthday (again, if you have a dog)
• Vacation food
• Anything eaten on deadline
• Lollipops at the doctor’s office
• Halloween candy stolen from your kids’ bags
• Samples at the supermarket
• Doughnuts brought into the office, especially if your office is a newsroom
Post-Dispatch staff writers Aisha Sultan and Valerie Schremp Hahn contributed to this column.
