Question: My children are having a rough time as the pandemic drags on. What are the signs that they may need more support, and how can I help?
Answer: The ongoing stress, fear, grief and uncertainty from COVID-19 have weighed on all of us. Many children and teens have also had a tough time coping.
Over 120,000 children in the United States have lost a primary caregiver to a COVID-19-associated death. Many have lost jobs, and many are having financial trouble due to the pandemic. There have also been unequal effects of the pandemic on Black and Brown people, and increased racism and xenophobia toward Asian families.
The usual supports for children, such as school, health care and community, were also interrupted, in many cases.
Signs of stress and mental health challenges are not the same for every child or teen, but there are some common symptoms. Young children may start acting like they did when they were younger. They may also have increased problems with:
• Fussiness and irritability, crying more easily and being more difficult to calm down.
• Falling asleep and waking up more during the night
• Feeding issues, such as more nausea/vomiting, constipation or loose stools, or new complaints of stomach pain
v Being anxious when they have to separate from their family, clinginess, not wanting to socialize and fear of going outside
• Hitting, being frustrated, biting and more tantrums
• Bedwetting after they’re potty trained
• Aggressive behavior
Older children and teens may show signs of distress with symptoms such as:
• Changes in mood that are not usual, such as ongoing irritability, feelings of hopelessness and frequent fights with friends and family
• Changes in behavior, such as stepping back from personal relationships. For example, your outgoing teen stops spending time or texting with friends or video chatting.
• A loss of interest in activities they used to enjoy. Did your music-loving child suddenly stop listening to music?
• A hard time falling or staying asleep, or sleeping a lot
• Changes in appetite, weight or eating patterns, such as never being hungry or eating all the time
• Problems with memory, thinking or concentration
• Less interest in schoolwork and a drop in grades
• Changes in appearance, or they stop taking care of their hygiene
• An increase in risky or reckless behaviors, such as using drugs or alcohol
• Thoughts about death or suicide, or talking about it.