Make your move. Aim to be triumphant. Set your sights on achieving your goals and improving your lifestyle. Embark on new beginnings and adventures, and reclaim the things in life that bring you joy. Personal success can be yours if you are tenacious about health, diet and exercise. Romance is encouraged.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Make the necessary changes required to achieve success. You need to embrace whatever it takes to reach your professional or personal goal. Romance is in the stars.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Use caution when discussing projects with peers. Someone is likely to misquote you or use your ideas to get ahead. Strategic action will be required to avoid interference.
Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Positive change will transpire if you make plans with someone who can offer you information, direction or solutions. Romance is featured. Think about your emotional and spiritual upbringing.
Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Head in a direction that will encourage learning and making personal improvements. Listen to your heart, not to what someone is trying to get you to believe. Hold on to your cash.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Consider your plans, go over every detail and make your dreams come true. A change at home will encourage better relationships with loved ones. Romance is on the rise.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t let anyone spread rumors or tell lies, or you will become part of the problem instead of the solution. Be true to yourself and to your loved ones.
Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20) — Aim for efficiency. A minimalist approach to dealing with others and living your life will result in peace of mind and more time to enjoy the finer things.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — An open mind will help you see problems. If you look at all sides of a situation, you will come up with a solution that suits everyone. Don’t leave anyone out.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Take the initiative and follow your heart. Whether you are making personal changes or starting a new project, believe in your ability and shoot for the stars. Romance is encouraged.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Someone will lead you astray if you are gullible. Question anything that sounds suspicious. It’s up to you to protect your interests. Focus on good health and saving money.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — A chance to share something special is heading your way. If you discuss plans with a loved one, you will turn your dream into a reality. Romance is in the stars.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Know what you want and make your move. Consistency will be required if you’re going to gain respect and support. If someone procrastinates, step up and take charge.
