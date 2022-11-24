The Cane Bay Music Festival 2022 will be held Saturday starting at 4 p.m. There will be multiple stages featuring DK Karl and Selecta Kuff, The Songbirds, No Problemo with Steve Katz, Naked Soles Folktronica, V.I. Fire Band with Danny I, Francella Benjamin and Xkaliba, The Schindiggers, Fyah Train, Cruz Rock, Jeff Pevar and JP3 with special guest Inger Nova and The Party Crashers, one of the most popular dance/party bands in the U.S. Admission is $40 for pre-sale and $50 at the door. There will be free parking at Pust Op Twist, the Lutheran Church by Ms. Sylvie’s, VUP parking onsite and Twist of The Landing with free shuttles all day. Proceeds benefit Ruff Start STX, Inc. and the Children’s Museum of St. Croix. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.com.
Get the news that matters most
Latest News
- Rise in antisemitic incidents in Atlanta tied to hate groups
- Mistrust and polarization steer rural governments to reject federal public health funding
- VCU edges Seton Hall
- Arkansas beats Northern Arizona
- Kansas State romps over Clemson
- Georgia rallies in second half to beat Wisconsin
- Police release updated missing persons lists
- Tourney preps teams with postseason dreams