The Caribbean Community Theatre (CCT) will present a musical and a short play Sunday at 4 p.m., featuring the students of The Calico Cat Company, CCT’s after-school theater program.
These fun plays will appeal to the whole family: “‘Twas the Week After Christmas” – a new Children’s musical by Denver Casado and Brian Dawson, and “Fruitcake (The Gift that Keeps on Giving)” by Donald A. Reasoner Jr.
These shows by kids and for kids are directed by Denise Blanchette and Leslie Highfield Carter and feature students Jiya and Pari Banani, Ayla Benton, Marin Bird, Asher and Lily Brantley, Elvira de Jesus, Maisara and Ochin Diaz, Taliya Franco, Denasia Giddings, Denae Jenkins, Maeve McKinnon, Sy’rai Menders, Ta’Liyah Popo, Caydence Schmitzer and Lux Smith.
Tickets are sold at the box office (for cash only) prior to the performance. Admission is $5 for adults and teenagers, $2 for children age 12 and under.