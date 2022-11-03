Don’t miss the first show of Caribbean Community Theatre’s 38th season, “Silent Sky,” a play by Lauren Gunderson.
The play tells the true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt who explores a woman’s place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries, when women’s ideas were dismissed until men claimed credit for them. Social progress, like scientific progress, can be hard to see when one is trapped among earthly complications. Henrietta Leavitt and her female peers believe in both, and their dedication changed the way we understand both the heavens and Earth. When Henrietta begins work at the Harvard Observatory in the early 1900s, she isn’t allowed to touch a telescope or express an original idea. Instead, she joins a group of women “computers” charting the stars for a renowned astronomer who calculates projects in “girl hours” and has no time for the women’s probing theories.
Heather McRae directs the cast of Carisma Bishop, Laura Bishop, Nikki Lally, Adé Raphael and Avory Resca. These actors will perform seven shows over three weekends: November 4 and 5, 11 and 12, and 18 and 19, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and one Sunday matinee performances at 4 p.m. on November 13.
Tickets are $20 for adults, with discounts for seniors, students and CCT members, and may be purchased (for cash only) at the CCT box office prior to each show, which opens 45 minutes before curtain. For reservations, email eileencct@gmail.com. For more information or directions to CCT, visit www.cct.vi.