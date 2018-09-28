Childish Gambino postpones tour due to injured foot
NEW YORK (AP) — Childish Gambino is postponing his tour to recover after he injured his foot.
Live Nation says the performer's "This Is America Tour" will resume on Dec. 2 in Nashville, Tennessee. The tour promoter says tickets for the rescheduled shows will be honored at the new dates.
Gambino, whose real name is Donald Glover, injured his foot during a concert in Dallas on Sunday.
The injury is also forcing Gambino to cancel his appearance at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in October. He will still perform at the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in New Orleans on Oct. 27.
The Grammy winner's hits include "Redone" and "This Is America."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.