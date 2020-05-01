These days, you can use your phone and tablet to pull up a recipe for any dish, whether its Mexican, Italian, Lebanese or any other cuisine you can think of, and there’s no shortage of helpful free cooking apps to help in the kitchen.
BBC Good Food offers a huge database of more than 10,000 recipes. The app brings together both user-submitted recipes, tested recipes from the BBC Good Food team and celebrity chefs. Step-by-step guides make sure you know exactly what you’re doing, and it’s easy to share your favorite recipes with family and friends.
Food Network Kitchen brings all your favorite TV chefs from the network directly to your mobile device. There are more than 70,000 recipes to choose from, covering breakfast, lunch or dinner. The app also offers helpful videos and photos from notable Food Network chefs and shows. The newest feature is a slideshow featuring new and crave-worthy recipes, videos, hacks and food trend how-tos.
Yummly also provides thousands of recipes to re-create, and you can tailor the search engine to fit your specific needs and lifestyle, whether you are dieting or have a food allergy. The app will come to learn what you like and don’t like over time and will begin recommending recipes more suited for your tastes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.