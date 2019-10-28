Cruise Ships
Today, October 28
Carnival Fascination (2,056) 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Havensight
Tuesday, October 29
Seaside (5,179) 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Havensight
Carnival Breeze (3,690) 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Havensight
Norwegian Gem (2,394) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Havensight
Celebrity Equinox (2,980) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crown Bay
Empress of the Seas (2,020) 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Road Town
Seven Seas Mariner (504) 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Road Town
Wednesday, October 30
Norwegian Dawn (2,808) 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Havensight
Carnival Conquest (4,860) 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Havensight
Empress of the Seas (1,853) 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crown Bay
Adventure of the Seas (3,835) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Crown Bay
Celebrity Equinox (2,980) 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Road Town
Thursday, Oct. 31
Crown Princess (3,080) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Havensight
Viking Sea (930) 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Havensight
Harmony of the Seas (5,479) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crown Bay
Numbers in parentheses indicate passenger capacity.
