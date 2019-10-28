Cruise Ships

Today, October 28

Carnival Fascination (2,056) 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Havensight

Tuesday, October 29

Seaside (5,179) 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Havensight

Carnival Breeze (3,690) 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Havensight

Norwegian Gem (2,394) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Havensight

Celebrity Equinox (2,980) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crown Bay

Empress of the Seas (2,020) 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Road Town

Seven Seas Mariner (504) 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Road Town

Wednesday, October 30

Norwegian Dawn (2,808) 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Havensight

Carnival Conquest (4,860) 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Havensight

Empress of the Seas (1,853) 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crown Bay

Adventure of the Seas (3,835) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Crown Bay

Celebrity Equinox (2,980) 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Road Town

Thursday, Oct. 31

Crown Princess (3,080) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Havensight

Viking Sea (930) 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Havensight

Harmony of the Seas (5,479) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crown Bay

Numbers in parentheses indicate passenger capacity.