Cruise Ships
Today, Feb. 4
Carnival Breeze (4,724) 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Havensight
Celebrity Equinox (2,850) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crown Bay
Star Flyer (170) 7:30 a.m. to noon Soper’s Hole
2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Beef Island
TUI Explorer (2,681) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Road Town
Norwegian Epic (4,100) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Road Town
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Regal Princess (3,560) 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Havensight
Norwegian Epic (4,100) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Havensight
Carnival Conquest (2,980) 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Havensight
Allure of the Seas (8,565) 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Crown Bay
Norwegian Encore (4,620) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Road Town
Costa Favolosa (3,780) 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Road Town
Star Flyer (170) 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Norman Island
Numbers in parentheses indicate passenger capacity.
