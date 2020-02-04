Cruise Ships

Today, Feb. 4

Carnival Breeze (4,724) 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Havensight

Celebrity Equinox (2,850) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crown Bay

Star Flyer (170) 7:30 a.m. to noon Soper’s Hole

2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Beef Island

TUI Explorer (2,681) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Road Town

Norwegian Epic (4,100) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Road Town

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Regal Princess (3,560) 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Havensight

Norwegian Epic (4,100) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Havensight

Carnival Conquest (2,980) 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Havensight

Allure of the Seas (8,565) 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Crown Bay

Norwegian Encore (4,620) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Road Town

Costa Favolosa (3,780) 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Road Town

Star Flyer (170) 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Norman Island

Numbers in parentheses indicate passenger capacity.