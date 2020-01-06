Cruise Ships

Today, Jan. 6

Carnival Fascination (2,056) 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Havensight

Vision of the Seas (2,435) 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crown Bay

Celebrity Reflection (3,609) 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Crown Bay

SeaDream I (116) 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Cruz Bay

Albatross (1,000) 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Spanish Town

Star Flyer (170) 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jost Van Dyke

7 p.m. to overnight Soper’s Hole

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Carnival Breeze (3,690) 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Havensight

Windsurf (163) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Road Town

8 p.m. to overnight Jost Van Dyke

Empress of the Seas (2,020) 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Spanish Town

Marella Explorer 2 (1,814) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Road Town

Star Flyer (170) 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Spanish Town

12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Beef Island

Numbers in parentheses indicate passenger capacity.