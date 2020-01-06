Cruise Ships
Today, Jan. 6
Carnival Fascination (2,056) 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Havensight
Vision of the Seas (2,435) 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crown Bay
Celebrity Reflection (3,609) 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Crown Bay
SeaDream I (116) 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Cruz Bay
Albatross (1,000) 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Spanish Town
Star Flyer (170) 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jost Van Dyke
7 p.m. to overnight Soper’s Hole
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Carnival Breeze (3,690) 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Havensight
Windsurf (163) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Road Town
8 p.m. to overnight Jost Van Dyke
Empress of the Seas (2,020) 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Spanish Town
Marella Explorer 2 (1,814) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Road Town
Star Flyer (170) 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Spanish Town
12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Beef Island
Numbers in parentheses indicate passenger capacity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.