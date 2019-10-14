Cruise Ships
Today, Oct. 14
Carnival Fascination (2,056) 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Havensight
Freedom of the Seas (3,782) 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Crown Bay
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Carnival Breeze (3,690) 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Havensight
Seaside (5,179) 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Havensight
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Carnival Conquest (2,980) 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Havensight
Harmony of the Seas (5,479) noon to 8 p.m. Crown Bay
Thursday, Oct. 17
Celebrity Equinox (2,850) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Crown Bay
Friday, Oct. 18
Celebrity Equinox (2,850) 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Frederiksted
Saturday, Oct. 19
Viking Sun (930) 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Road Town
Sunday, Oct. 20
Viking Sea (930) 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Havensight
Numbers in parentheses indicate passenger capacity.
