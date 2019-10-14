Cruise Ships

Today, Oct. 14

Carnival Fascination (2,056) 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Havensight

Freedom of the Seas (3,782) 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Crown Bay

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Carnival Breeze (3,690) 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Havensight

Seaside (5,179) 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Havensight

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Carnival Conquest (2,980) 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Havensight

Harmony of the Seas (5,479) noon to 8 p.m. Crown Bay

Thursday, Oct. 17

Celebrity Equinox (2,850) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Crown Bay

Friday, Oct. 18

Celebrity Equinox (2,850) 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Frederiksted

Saturday, Oct. 19

Viking Sun (930) 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Road Town

Sunday, Oct. 20

Viking Sea (930) 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Havensight

Numbers in parentheses indicate passenger capacity.