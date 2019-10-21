Cruise Ships
Today, October 21
Carnival Fascination (2,056) 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Havensight
Crown Princess (3,080) 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Havensight
Viking Sun (930) 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Road Town
Tuesday, October 22
Viking Sun (930) 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Havensight
Wednesday, October 23
Norwegian Breakaway (3,963) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Havensight
Nieuw Amsterdam (2,106) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Havensight
Thursday, October 24
Norwegian Breakaway (3,963) 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Road Town
Viking Sea (930) 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Road Town
Friday, October 25
Celebrity Summit (2,218) 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Crown Bay
Saturday, October 26 to Sunday, October 27
No Ships
Monday, October 28
Carnival Fascination (2,056) 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Havensight
Numbers in parentheses indicate passenger capacity.
