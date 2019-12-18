Cruise Ships

Today, Dec. 18

Norwegian Encore (4,620) 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Havensight

Nieuw Amsterdam (2,106) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Havensight

Norwegian Breakaway, (3,963) 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Havensight

Symphony of the Seas (5,518) 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crown Bay

Celebrity Edge (2,918) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Road Town

Star Flyer (170) 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Spanish Town

3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Beef Island

Costa Favolosa (3,870) 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Road Town

Thursday, Dec. 19

Koningsdam (2,650) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Havensight

Azura (3,100) 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Road Town

Star Flyer (170) 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. White Bay

5 p.m. to midnight Soper’s Hole

Norwegian Encore (4,620) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Road Town

Star Legend (208) 8 a.m. to midnight Jost Van Dyke

Friday, Dec. 20

Viking Sea (930) 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Havensight

Crown Princess (3,080) 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Havensight

Seabourn Sojourn (450) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. St. John

Empress of the Seas (2,270) 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Frederiksted

Numbers in parentheses indicate passenger capacity.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Silverwind (294) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Road Town

SeaDream 1 (112) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Havensight

SeaDream 2 (110) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Havensight

Empress of the Seas (1,840) 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crown Bay

Freedom of the Seas (3,782) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crown Bay

