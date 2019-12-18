Cruise Ships
Today, Dec. 18
Norwegian Encore (4,620) 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Havensight
Nieuw Amsterdam (2,106) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Havensight
Norwegian Breakaway, (3,963) 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Havensight
Symphony of the Seas (5,518) 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crown Bay
Celebrity Edge (2,918) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Road Town
Star Flyer (170) 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Spanish Town
3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Beef Island
Costa Favolosa (3,870) 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Road Town
Thursday, Dec. 19
Koningsdam (2,650) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Havensight
Azura (3,100) 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Road Town
Star Flyer (170) 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. White Bay
5 p.m. to midnight Soper’s Hole
Norwegian Encore (4,620) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Road Town
Star Legend (208) 8 a.m. to midnight Jost Van Dyke
Friday, Dec. 20
Viking Sea (930) 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Havensight
Crown Princess (3,080) 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Havensight
Seabourn Sojourn (450) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. St. John
Empress of the Seas (2,270) 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Frederiksted
Numbers in parentheses indicate passenger capacity.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Silverwind (294) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Road Town
SeaDream 1 (112) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Havensight
SeaDream 2 (110) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Havensight
Empress of the Seas (1,840) 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crown Bay
Freedom of the Seas (3,782) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crown Bay
Numbers in parentheses indicate passenger capacity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.