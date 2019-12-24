Cruise Ships
Today, Dec. 24
Carnival Conquest (4,860) 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Havensight
Silver Whisper (382) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Havensight
Silver Wind (298) 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Havensight
Celebrity Equinox (2,850) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crown Bay
Star Flyer (170) 8 a.m. to noon Spanish Town
1 to 6 p.m. Beef Island
Marella Celebration (1,254) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Road Town
Windsurf (163) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Road Harbour
Sea Cloud (64) 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jost Van Dyke
Adventure of the Seas (3,835) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Crown Bay
Wednesday, Dec. 25
Celebrity Silhouette (4,463) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Frederiksted
Norwegian Gem (2,394) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Havensight
Norwegian Encore (3,998) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Havensight
Regal Princess (3,560) 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Havensight
Pacific Princess (826) 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cruz Bay
Windsurf (163) 5 p.m. to overnight Spanish Town
Berlin (420) 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Road Harbor
Celebrity Equinox (2,850) 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Road Town
Star Flyer (170) 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Norman Island
Costa Favolosa (3,780) 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Road Town
Numbers in parentheses indicate passenger capacity.
