Cruise Ships

Today, Dec. 24

Carnival Conquest (4,860) 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Havensight

Silver Whisper (382) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Havensight

Silver Wind (298) 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Havensight

Celebrity Equinox (2,850) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crown Bay

Star Flyer (170) 8 a.m. to noon Spanish Town

1 to 6 p.m. Beef Island

Marella Celebration (1,254) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Road Town

Windsurf (163) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Road Harbour

Sea Cloud (64) 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jost Van Dyke

Adventure of the Seas (3,835) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Crown Bay

Wednesday, Dec. 25

Celebrity Silhouette (4,463) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Frederiksted

Norwegian Gem (2,394) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Havensight

Norwegian Encore (3,998) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Havensight

Regal Princess (3,560) 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Havensight

Pacific Princess (826) 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cruz Bay

Windsurf (163) 5 p.m. to overnight Spanish Town

Berlin (420) 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Road Harbor

Celebrity Equinox (2,850) 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Road Town

Star Flyer (170) 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Norman Island

Costa Favolosa (3,780) 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Road Town

Numbers in parentheses indicate passenger capacity.