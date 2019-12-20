Cruise ships
Today, Dec. 20
Viking Sea (930) 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Havensight
Crown Princess (3,080) 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Havensight
Seabourn Sojourn (450) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. St. John
Empress of the Seas (2,270) 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Frederiksted
SeaDream I (116) 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. White Bay
Star Legend (208) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spanish Town
Saturday, Dec. 21
Silverwind (294) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Road Town
SeaDream I (116) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Havensight
SeaDream II (110) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Havensight
Empress of the Seas (1,840) 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crown Bay
Freedom of the Seas (3,782) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crown Bay
Sunday, Dec. 22
SeaDream I (116) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. St. John
Costa Magica (3,470) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Road Town
Vision of the Seas (2,435) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Road Town
SeaDream II (110) 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Spanish Town
10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gorda Sound
Numbers in parentheses indicate passenger capacity.
