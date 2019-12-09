Cruise Ships
Today, Dec. 9
Carnival Fascination (2,634) 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Havensight
Crystal Serenity (1,070) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Havensight
SeaDream I (116) 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Beef Island
Silver Shadow (388) 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Road Town
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Viking Sea (930) 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Road Town
TUI Explorer (2,681) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Road Town
Club Med 2 (392) 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spanish Town
Carnival Breeze (4,724) Noon to 8 p.m. Havensight
Crown Princess (3,080) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Havensight
Norwegian Gem (2,394) 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Havensight
Celebrity Equinox (3,240) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crown Bay
SeaDream I (116) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Crown Bay
Numbers in parentheses indicate passenger capacity.
