Cruise Ships
Today, Oct. 7
Carnival Fascination (2,634) 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Havensight
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Carnival Breeze (3,690) 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Havensight
Disney Fantasy (4,000) 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Road Town
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Disney Fantasy (4,000) 6:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Havensight
Norwegian Breakaway (3,963) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Havensight
Symphony of the Seas (6,680) 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crown Bay
Thursday, Oct. 10
Norwegian Breakaway (3,963) 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Road Town
Friday, Oct. 11
Crown Princess (3,080) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Havensight
Saturday, Oct. 12 to Sunday, Oct. 13
No ships
Monday, Oct. 14
Carnival Fascination (2,056) 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Havensight
Freedom of the Seas (3,782) 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Crown Bay
Numbers in parentheses indicate passenger capacity.
