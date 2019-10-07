Cruise Ships

Today, Oct. 7

Carnival Fascination (2,634) 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Havensight

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Carnival Breeze (3,690) 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Havensight

Disney Fantasy (4,000) 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Road Town

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Disney Fantasy (4,000) 6:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Havensight

Norwegian Breakaway (3,963) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Havensight

Symphony of the Seas (6,680) 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crown Bay

Thursday, Oct. 10

Norwegian Breakaway (3,963) 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Road Town

Friday, Oct. 11

Crown Princess (3,080) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Havensight

Saturday, Oct. 12 to Sunday, Oct. 13

No ships

Monday, Oct. 14

Carnival Fascination (2,056) 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Havensight

Freedom of the Seas (3,782) 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Crown Bay

Numbers in parentheses indicate passenger capacity.