MIAMI — The Cuban government has authorized a British cruise ship carrying five people with confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, to dock at a port on the island.
The MS Braemar, which has been sailing in the Caribbean since the end of February, has 22 guests and 21 crew members who are in isolation after displaying influenza-like symptoms, Fred Olsen Cruise Lines, the owner of the ship, said in a statement.
“This includes five people who tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus at our last port of call, Willemstad, Curacao, on Tuesday,” the company said.
Cuba’s foreign minister said his country would allow the ship to dock, and arrangements were made to fly the passengers back to the United Kingdom.
After the news on March 11 of positive cases on the ship, several Caribbean nations, including the Bahamas, Barbados and the Dominican Republic, turned it away.
