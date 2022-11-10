Two Virgin Islands veterans will be honored for their selfless service to the territory, following parades on St. Thomas and St. Croix on Friday.
The first parade will start at 9 a.m. on Veterans Day, a national holiday, along Veterans Drive, St. Thomas, and later that day at 3 p.m. on St. Croix, in Frederiksted.
The honoree will be Warren “Cap” Hendrickson on St. Thomas and Charles David on St. Croix. A parade on St. John was planned for Nov. 6, but was canceled after heavy downpours. Capt. Noel Boynes St. was the honoree on St. John.
“Over the years, these veterans have continued to serve the community in which they live in different capacities. To show our appreciation for their selfless service we will be honoring them in their respective island district,” according to a Veterans Affairs news release.
The statement noted that veterans can continue to get up-to-date information at www.veterans.vi.gov, by calling the office at (340) 774-8387, or by texting the word VIVets to 888-652-8387.
What’s closed/open on Veterans Day
• V.I. government offices, post offices and banks will be closed territorywide
• Viya is closed. Viya’s customer care and payment portals, www.viya.com and 340-774-2729, are available 24 hours a day.
• Oriental Bank branches will be closed. Customers can access their accounts and make transactions a number of ways over the holiday and every day using online and mobile banking.
• The Daily News business offices will also be closed, but its news and sports departments are open and the paper will be printed and distributed on its regular schedule.