Packets for biannual nurse licensure renewal must be completed and returned to the Virgin Islands Board of Nurse Licensure no later than Oct. 31 in order to ensure receipt of 2020-2021 license by Jan. 1.
It is a violation of the Virgin Islands Code to work with a lapsed license.
Active licensure applications postmarked after Dec. 31 will be considered lapsed and will require a $200 penalty fee in addition to the regular renewal fee. Inactive registration certificate applications postmarked after Dec. 31 will be assessed an additional $30.
Renewal applications are available from the Board of Nurse Licensure from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, the Human Resources departments at Luis Hospital, Schneider Hospital, V.I. Health Department and V.I. Education Department.
The temporary phone number of the board is 340-774-7477, extensions 5673, 5697 or 5681.
