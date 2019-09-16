The BVI Water and Sewerage Department has announced that emergency operators are now on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to respond to complaints related to water services. Operators may be contacted at 284-499-0500, 284-499-2924 or 284-499-2620.
For more information, call the department at 284-468-5834 or 284-468-9062, Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Water and Sewerage department continues to seek to ensure the provision of a continuous supply of potable water and an environmentally sound sewerage disposal service.
