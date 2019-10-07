A company that was owned by the late Jeffery Epstein is asking a judge to reverse New Mexico State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard’s cancellation of grazing contracts on state trust land adjacent to Epstein’s Zorro Ranch in southern Santa Fe County.
A petition filed Thursday in state District Court on behalf of Cypress Inc. says the action violated state law and requests a court order to prevent termination of the land leases.
Authorities have said Epstein, the wealthy financier accused of trafficking and sexually abusing more than a dozen women when they were teens, took his own life in a New York jail cell Aug. 10. He had been arrested on criminal charges about a month earlier.
Cypress Inc., the company he owned, held two grazing leases totaling about 1,200 acres of land adjacent to his massive property north of Stanley.
On Sept. 4, Garcia Richard held a news conference announcing the grazing contracts were canceled effective Oct. 4 and tore up copies of the lease agreements. Cypress Inc.’s petition notes she said her office was “looking for a reason to cancel these leases.”
Garcia Richard listed three reasons for the termination. First, she said, her staff was allowed to visit the ranch after Epstein’s arrest in July and conduct a field report, but after his death, she was unable to access the property. The 40 cows grazing on the state land were a cover for privacy, she said, and land appraisement forms were signed by Ghislain Maxwell, Epstein’s associate, instead of a neutral party, as required.
Cypress Inc. disputes the assertions, saying it had given access to the ranch 43 days before termination of grazing leases and offered access after it was notified of the cancellation. But the state ignored the company’s offer, says the petition, which also claims current leases were not signed by Maxwell but by another person with personal knowledge of the property.
The state land commissioner is required to provide the company 30 days to address any alleged violations, the company says, and must hold hearings contesting the agency’s decision.
The petition says cancellation of the grazing contracts decreases the property’s value and harms ranchers subletting the leases and anyone seeking assets of the estate.
Property tax assessments say the ranch is valued at an estimated $17.2 million.
At the time of Epstein’s death, the criminal counts against him did not include any allegations stemming from incidents at Zorro Ranch or elsewhere in New Mexico.
But two women have said in civil lawsuits they were raped at Zorro Ranch — and the New York Times reported in July that Epstein had told scientists and others he wanted to use the property as a “baby ranch,” where he would impregnate women and spread his DNA.
The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office told The New Mexican in July there were no investigations into alleged sex crimes at Zorro Ranch, and the state Department of Public Safety, in a response to a records request earlier this year, said it had no documents pertaining to Epstein.
Still, shortly after Epstein’s arrest in New York in early July, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas said he was launching an investigation into whether the financier committed any crimes in the state.
Epstein, who had represented his wealth to be in the billions of dollars, owned properties in New York, Florida, France and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Two days before he died, he signed over his $577 million estate into a trust.
Many of his accusers were angry that Epstein had evaded the justice system while his victims endured shame and trauma. At least three women have filed lawsuits against his estate, tying up the money until any settlement.
During a federal court hearing two weeks after his death, one accuser, Chauntae Davies, said Epstein raped her on his private island in 2001 after he asked her for a massage.
“I have suffered and he has won,” she said.
Federal prosecutors have said the criminal investigation will continue, scrutinizing the network of rich, powerful people surrounding Epstein.
Meanwhile, U.S. Attorney General William Barr is overseeing an inquiry into Epstein’s death at the New York Metropolitan Correction Center.
