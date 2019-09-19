Travel consortia Dream Vacations, CruiseOne and Cruises Inc. is hosting an exclusive group cruise with TV stars Captain Lee Rosbach and chief steward Kate Chastain for fans of the Bravo reality show “Below Deck.”
The fan cruise will sail aboard the Celebrity Equinox — newly revamped as part of the cruise line’s redesign of its ships — on June 14, 2020, for a six-night voyage through the Western Caribbean.
Departing from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., the #GetOnDeck Cruise will visit Key West, Fla.; Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; and Cozumel, Mexico.
The Dream Vacations, CruiseOne and Cruises Inc. corporate office collaborated closely with Celebrity Cruises to come up with the itinerary and ship and secure the group space for the special departure.
“We’re always looking for innovative ways to increase our brand awareness, while creating unique sales opportunities for our network of agents,” said Drew Daly, senior vice president and general manager of Dream Vacations, CruiseOne and Cruises Inc. “The demographics of the show’s fan base coupled with the natural maritime connection and the popularity of fans cruising with celebrities made this the perfect opportunity.”
Cruise-goers will be afforded multiple opportunities to interact with their favorite TV personalities while onboard, getting the rare chance to really know Captain Lee and Kate. The #GetOnDeck Cruise is set to feature special, exclusive activities, including personal meet-and-greets, book signings, themed parties, trivia, an intimate question-and-answer session and much more.
“We have the best fans in the world and I am excited to #GetOnDeck with them as we sail the Caribbean,” said Rosbach. “Thank you to Dream Vacations and Celebrity Cruises for making it possible.”
The cruise can be booked exclusively through travel agents within the Dream Vacations, CruiseOne and Cruises Inc. network.
