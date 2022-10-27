The Forum opens its 2022-2023 season with the Heritage Piano Trio Saturday at the Prior-Jollek Hall on the Antilles School campus. The trio includes Misha Keylin on violin, Sergey Antonov on cello and Ilya Kazantsev on piano.
Now entering its second decade, the trio has garnered multiple Grammy nominations for its repertoire ranging from great European tradition to more contemporary American pieces.
The courtyard opens at 7 p.m. for small meals and desserts by Amalia Café and the local classical trio of Sherwin Williams on saxophone, Uriel Rogers on bass and Jairay Petty on piano. The concert starts at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $30 for adults, $10 for teachers, $5 for students and free for children under 10 years of age, though they must have a ticket to secure a seat. Tickets are available at www.theforumusvi.org or on Google: The Forum – Promotix.