To further meet the needs of the St. Croix community, Frederiksted Health Care has opened a new dental suite this month that includes three dental operatories and a new Panorex machine for dental x-rays.
Frederiksted Health Care was originally part of the V.I. Health Department. In 2000, the federal government mandated federal qualified health centers across the nation to be community-based organizations and announced that they were no longer giving funds from the Health Resources and Services Administration to government entities, who they felt should be setting policy and providing oversight as opposed to offering primary care. Frederiksted Health Care then became a nonprofit and was able to access those grants. In the last 23 years, it has grown to include five locations on St. Croix.
Frederiksted Health Care offers primary medical services to people of all ages, from pre-natal care to seniors. In 2012, it started offering dental services and in 2015, expanded further with behavioral services.
“What I think is really important about this is that we are the only public facility that offers dental services for people who are covered by Medicaid, which is the medical assistance program for underserved persons,” said CEO Masserae Sprauve Webster. “We are the only option for that population. If someone has a medical concern and has Medicaid, they have options such as the Department of Health or the emergency room. However, our hospitals don’t have the dental and the Department of Health does not offer dental, so Frederiksted Health Care is the only option.”
It may also be the only viable option for those who don’t earn a lot of money but earn too much for Medicaid eligibility, which, according to Sprauve Webster, can be as little as $12,000 a year.
“We have a lot of people in our community in that category, so unless they can afford dental services or are able to work out a payment plan with a private dentist, they can only come to Frederiksted Health Care, and that has caused the expansion of our dental services,” she said.
In January 2021, Frederiksted Health Care opened the Lena Schulterbrandt Health Center in the Mall of St. Croix, also known as Sunshine Mall, offering medical services to all ages. The plan was to eventually add dental services to that location as well, and it took two years to make that dream a reality. The new dental suite is adjacent to the medical suite.
To begin the process, Frederiksted Health Care applied for and received a grant of $300,000 from HRSA for oral health expansion. Of the three operatories in the Lena Schultebrandt location, one was funded by the St. Croix Community Foundation for $10,000 and the Bennie and Martha Benjamin Foundation donated $62,000 for the other two. Bennie Benjamin was a prominent who hailed musician from St. Croix. The foundation was created with his music royalties to improve health care on St. Croix. A Panorex machine used to scan the jaw was purchased with $20,000 donated by Limetree Terminals before it closed.
Frederiksted Health Care offers a wide range of dentistry procedures for patients on the island and the suites are furnished with state-of-the-art equipment. They offer services such as pediatric care and general and hygienical dentistry such as cleaning, extraction and dentures, making the clinic one of the most comprehensive providers in the area. Patients can contact the clinic for preventative dental care. From routine check-ups to more demanding surgeries like wisdom tooth extraction, Frederiksted Health Care Inc. guarantees patients the highest level of expertise needed to maintain optimal oral and dental health.
Frederiksted Health Care locations include the Ingeborg-Nesbitt Clinic on Strand Street, Frederiksted; the Mid-Island Health Center in Sion Farm; the North Shore Health Center in La Grande Princess; Dental East in Estate Orange Grove; and the Lena Schulterbrandt Health Center in Sunshine Mall. They also acquired a mobile van in 2022 equipped to provide both medical and dental services.
“St. Croix in particular has the highest poverty on the three islands,” said Sprauve Webster. “We see that with our Medicaid numbers, our food stamp numbers. The need is great, so, responding to the needs of the community, we’ve been expanding.”
Visit fhc-inc.net for more information or call 340-772-0260.