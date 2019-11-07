Washington D.C., SEPTEMBER 16, 2019 The National Park Service has begun a 15-month project to restore the roofs, repair the stone, and clean the marble at the Thomas Jefferson Memorial. The memorial will remain open for the duration of the project, although some areas will be inaccessible. The roof restoration and repair will consist of replacing the two flat upper and lower roofs that circle the dome to keep the building watertight and dry. Additionally, the large marble “tiles” covering the portico, the dramatic front entry that projects towards the Tidal Basin, will be lifted to replace the deteriorated water-proofing below. Stone will also be repaired under the portico and along the colonnade ceilings. Improvements to roof drains, downspouts, and gutters will also be completed. Cleaning the visible marble on the dome and roof of the memorial will utilize specialized lasers to remove the black biofilm (a microbial colony of algae, fungi and bacteria) seen growing on upper portions of the memorial. (Kirk D. McKoy / Los Angeles Times/TNS)