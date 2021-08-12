• The 2021 documentary “Homeroom” follows the graduating class of 2020 to discuss changes to their native Oakland, California, a city beset by rising crime and homelessness as well as rising housing prices and gentrification fueled by the nearby tech hubs of San Francisco and Silicon Valley.
The arrival of COVID-19 marked the disruption of the everyday events that highlight so many senior year traditions. Add to that the sense of urgency in the days after the death of George Floyd, and you have a look at a classroom as a hothouse during a unique moment in history. “Homeroom” streams on Hulu.
• Whenever a series touts itself as a “social experiment,” you can be certain it’s going to deliver awkward moments tinged with sleaze. Andy Cohen hosts “Ex-Rated,” streaming on Peacock. Apparently based on some dreary new social media trend, “Rated” offers couples who have broken up a chance to give each other “exit interviews” based on surveys, ranging from personal to perfunctory, about just what made the couple go from “a thing” to ancient history. Help yourself.
• Touting itself as a “grown-up” family sitcom or words to that effect that can’t be printed in the newspaper, “The Ms. Pat Show” streams on BET+.
Like many sitcoms since the advent of “Roseanne,” this comedy is a scripted variation on Ms. Pat’s popular stand-up act. The sitcom takes her husband and extended family to a largely white neighborhood in the Midwest, offering her plenty of chance to riff, stand-up-style, about her kids’ different fathers and her obsession with size and weight.
• Sundance Now unspools another Nordic noir mystery series, “The Hunt for a Killer,” based on a true crime, the murder of a 10-year-old girl that shocked Sweden.
• Streaming on Paramount+, “Behind the Music” profiles Busta Rhymes.
• After a considerable hiatus, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC, TV-PG) returns with back-to-back showings: Amy returns from maternity leave (8 p.m.); the gang takes Holt up on his invitation to a weekend getaway (8:30 p.m.).
• “Titans,” a violent and dark meditation on a DC comic, unspools its third season on HBO Max.
• Also streaming on HBO Max, “The Hype” follows young streetwear designers as they compete in a series not terribly unlike “Project Runway” and its many imitators, including “Making the Cut,” streaming new episodes weekly on Amazon Prime Video.
Tonight’s other highlights
• The White Sox host the Yankees from Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa (8 p.m., Fox).
• A true crime podcaster fears that her husband may be a little too close to her subject in the 2021 shocker “How I Met Your Murderer” (8 p.m., LMN, TV-14).
• A rabbit takes on a water buffalo on “When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
• Will Smith and his son, Jaden, star in the 2013 drama “After Earth (9 p.m., StarzEncore), a look at a post-apocalyptic future when the Earth has become unlivable.
• Bull recalls the case that inspired his career on “Bull” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• A daughter looks for answers on “The Mysterious Death of Eazy-E” (10 p.m., WE, TV-14).
Cult choice
• TCM spends 24 hours with the films of Ramon Novarro, including the 1925 epic “Ben Hur: A Tale of the Christ” (8 p.m., TCM). A Mexican-American leading man, Novarro became Hollywood’s most bankable star after the death of Rudolph Valentino. The sordid details of Novarro’s 1968 murder in Laurel Canyon inform the opening chapter of “Hollywood Babylon” by Kenneth Anger.
Series notes
Julie Chen hosts “Big Brother” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “Holey Moley” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A letter brings news that changes everything on the season finale of “Walker” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).
“Love Island” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Trash inspires craft on “Making It” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Zed must be saved from his powers on “The Outpost” (9 p.m., CW, TV-14).
Benson invites himself to a Stabler family gathering on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... “The Hustler” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
Late night
Jennifer Hudson is booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Kit Harington, Miranda Cosgrove and Normani on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Sarah Silverman guest hosts Kenan Thompson, Regina Hall and the Killers on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” (11:35 p.m., ABC).Ethan Hawke and Jodie Comer visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC) ... Andrew Rannells and All Time Low appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”